Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,378. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.

The trust’s assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.