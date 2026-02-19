PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Sells 37,613 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. This trade represents a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,630,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346,596. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

Positive Sentiment: Deep‑value / contrarian thesis — Several pieces highlight PayPal’s single‑digit P/E, record‑low RSI and steady cash generation, arguing the stock looks attractively priced for value investors if growth stabilizes; this is supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. President Capital decreased their price objective on PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

