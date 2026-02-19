Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 28.6% increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE PAAS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

