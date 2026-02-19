Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.40 and last traded at GBX 160.20. 8,635,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 23,019,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80.

More Pan African Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan African Resources this week:

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a very strong H1 performance — management highlighted record first-half results driven by higher production and the recent surge in the gold price, supporting improved earnings and margins. Pan African Resources CEO on record H1 performance on soaring gold price and production

Company reported a very strong H1 performance — management highlighted record first-half results driven by higher production and the recent surge in the gold price, supporting improved earnings and margins. Positive Sentiment: Unaudited interim results and an interim dividend were announced for the six months to 31 Dec 2025 — the dividend signal and reported operational/financial outturns reinforce cash generation and shareholder returns. PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC – Unaudited Interim Financial Results and Declaration of Interim Dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2025

Unaudited interim results and an interim dividend were announced for the six months to 31 Dec 2025 — the dividend signal and reported operational/financial outturns reinforce cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary coverage upgraded the outlook and described the company’s prospects as brighter, which likely lifted sentiment among investors and funds looking for leveraged exposure to a rising gold price. Pan African’s prospects brighten

Analyst/commentary coverage upgraded the outlook and described the company’s prospects as brighter, which likely lifted sentiment among investors and funds looking for leveraged exposure to a rising gold price. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: market cap ~£3.25bn, 50-day SMA ~GBX 128.7 and 200-day SMA ~GBX 99.1; the shares are trading near their 12‑month high — momentum is supportive but could invite some short-term profit-taking.

Technical/context: market cap ~£3.25bn, 50-day SMA ~GBX 128.7 and 200-day SMA ~GBX 99.1; the shares are trading near their 12‑month high — momentum is supportive but could invite some short-term profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and liquidity flags: reported debt-to-equity ~35.8 and a current ratio below 1 (0.78), quick ratio 0.74 — while earnings/cashflow have improved, leverage and sub‑1 liquidity metrics remain risks if metal prices or production slip.

Balance-sheet and liquidity flags: reported debt-to-equity ~35.8 and a current ratio below 1 (0.78), quick ratio 0.74 — while earnings/cashflow have improved, leverage and sub‑1 liquidity metrics remain risks if metal prices or production slip. Negative Sentiment: Valuation considerations: P/E ~22.4 and a high PEG (~8.95) suggest the share price already discounts strong growth; downside could occur if growth or gold prices disappoint.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.