Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.79. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 7,636 shares.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a Hong Kong‐based dry bulk shipping company specializing in the transportation of raw materials such as coal, iron ore, grain, steel products and cement. The company operates a modern fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels that range in size from approximately 25,000 to 63,000 deadweight tonnes, offering flexibility to serve both major bulk trades and smaller regional ports. Its core services include spot and period charters, tailored voyage planning, and cargo handling solutions designed to meet the logistical needs of commodity producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Founded in the late 1980s, Pacific Basin has grown into one of the largest owners and operators of Handysize vessels globally.

