PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,455 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 293.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $131.88.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,195.52. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,265.76. This trade represents a 43.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

