Orion (NYSE:OEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Orion had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.79 million.

Orion provided 2026 guidance of $160–$200 million adjusted EBITDA , targeted $25–$50 million free cash flow , and reduced CapEx to $90 million , and says it expects to remain FCF-positive despite lower EBITDA.

The company is cutting costs and footprint (rationalized 3–5 lines), targeting $20 million of additional productivity/headcount savings, and delivered working-capital-driven cash improvements (Q4 working capital benefit ~$64 million) that produced $55 million FCF in 2025 and reduced net debt.

Rubber segment contracts for 2026 reflect meaningful price concessions (management suggests pricing declines closer to the low single digits vs. some peers' larger cuts) and industry volumes are expected to be down, with the company saying it defended share rather than buying volume.

Rubber segment contracts for 2026 reflect meaningful price concessions (management suggests pricing declines closer to the low single digits vs. some peers’ larger cuts) and industry volumes are expected to be down, with the company saying it defended share rather than buying volume. Leading market indicators may be turning positive—U.S. tire imports have recently subsided, probes into dumped/subsidized Chinese tires are underway in Europe, and freight activity shows early inflection signs—but management remains cautious and is not assuming a recovery in its baseline plan.

Leading market indicators may be turning positive—U.S. tire imports have recently subsided, probes into dumped/subsidized Chinese tires are underway in Europe, and freight activity shows early inflection signs—but management remains cautious and is not assuming a recovery in its baseline plan. The La Porte conductive-carbon project has been pushed to a 2027 start (reducing 2026 CapEx), and management expects roughly $10 million of incremental annual depreciation once it is online.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $364.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.06. Orion has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Orion from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orion from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Orion by 321.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Orion by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

