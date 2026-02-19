Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 10603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

