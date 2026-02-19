Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $33.40 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 131,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,000. Burlington Stores makes up 0.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,536,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.94.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.46 and a 200-day moving average of $280.59. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $332.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

