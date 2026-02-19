Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 603 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Graham by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $1,084.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,093.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $875.60 and a 52-week high of $1,224.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company’s core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

