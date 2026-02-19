Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $3.23 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

