Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $69.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

