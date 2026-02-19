Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $69.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Price Performance
DIS opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.
- Positive Sentiment: ByteDance will scale back an AI video tool after Disney raised copyright concerns — this reduces the risk of unauthorized AI use of Disney’s IP and reinforces Disney’s willingness to enforce rights, which investors view as a defensive win for content value. ByteDance to scale back AI video tool following Disney’s legal threat over copyright concerns
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that CEO Josh D’Amaro wants a bigger, bolder Villains Land at Magic Kingdom signal continued capital investment in parks and experiences — a higher-margin, proven revenue driver that supports long-term growth. Reports: Disney CEO wants Villains Land at Magic Kingdom to be bigger, bolder
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple items on new massive rides and park expansions reaffirm Disney’s pipeline of experiences that can drive attendance and pricing power over coming years. Park capex and sequel attractions remain a core source of upside. Disney World is Planning Massive New Rides & Expansions. When Will They Open?
- Positive Sentiment: Investment commentary and stock-pitch coverage (e.g., Seeking Alpha) list Disney as a buy based on broad revenue growth, attractive multiples, and management’s guidance for strong FY2026 operating cash flow supporting buybacks/dividends — these narratives help lift investor sentiment. 3 Reasons To Buy Disney In 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces positioning Disney among long-term entertainment picks and roundups of upcoming movie release dates reinforce the company’s diversified media + parks story but don’t immediately change fundamentals. Entertainment Stocks – Best Movie Stocks to Buy (DIS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Director Steven Soderbergh’s comments about unmade Star Wars work highlight creative and development frictions in big franchise management — noteworthy for content strategy but unlikely to materially shift near-term financials. Steven Soderbergh On Giving Disney Nearly Three Years Of “Free Work” For Unmade ‘Star Wars’ Sequel
- Negative Sentiment: Local reports of black mold infestations and other facility complaints at Disney World create reputational and operational risk for parks — could pressure attendance or force remedial capex in specific locations. Disney World faces claims of dangerous black mold infestations: ‘The magic is lost’
- Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $2.75M CCPA settlement with the California AG — a modest financial hit but a reminder of regulatory/privacy compliance costs that could add up. California Attorney General Announces $2.75M CCPA Settlement With The Walt Disney Company (DIS)
- Negative Sentiment: Planned closure of a discount merchandise store and isolated guest-injury/legal reports are small operational negatives that may weigh on local retail revenue or raise short-term legal/PR noise. Disney set to close discount store in Florida that was popular spot for cheaper merchandise, insiders claim
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
