Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.64 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.13% of YETI worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in YETI by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $49.41 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.