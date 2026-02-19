Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $127.27 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

