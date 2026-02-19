Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,581,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $574,364,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $417,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $203.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day moving average is $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.35.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

