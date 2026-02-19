Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.69 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $4,526,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $218.81.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Five Below from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 target price on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.20.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,547,965. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

