Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 66,966 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 4.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $188,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,274 shares of company stock worth $8,131,054 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.