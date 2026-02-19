Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 13,183 Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,183 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $169,611.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,490.03. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.52%.The company had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.