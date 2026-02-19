Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $18.49. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 300 shares.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.58 million. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.29%.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

