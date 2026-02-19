One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3.20. 52,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 18,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.

One Media iP Group Trading Down 11.1%

The company has a market cap of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

