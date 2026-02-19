OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Matthew Foehr Sells 30,843 Shares

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Foehr sold 30,843 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $52,741.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,403,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,603.67. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in OmniAb by 43.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,558,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 99,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

