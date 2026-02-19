Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Sells $608,842.18 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total transaction of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,977.06. This represents a 21.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,333. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $208.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $138.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

