Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.1560, with a volume of 24593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oil States International

Oil States International Stock Up 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil States International

The stock has a market cap of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

In other Oil States International news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,109,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,637. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 454.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 206,678 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 373,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 221.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.