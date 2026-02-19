OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of OGE opened at $46.47 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

