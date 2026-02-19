Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $6.41. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $6.8550, with a volume of 24,537,190 shares.

Specifically, insider Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $71,081.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 318,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,489.68. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 124,882 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,128,933.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,033,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,419,025.12. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $93,545.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,004.48. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after buying an additional 3,736,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,229,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company's flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

