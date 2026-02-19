NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.6460. 19,489,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 29,465,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 price target on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

