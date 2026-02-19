Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Down 38% – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares fell 38% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.71. 5,601,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,637,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Neutral Sentiment: Company filing: Northern Dynasty provided a formal update on the summary‑judgment case schedule in Alaska, listing new deadlines and next procedural steps — a procedural update that clarifies timing but does not resolve the underlying legal risk. Northern Dynasty Update of Timelines for Summary Judgement Case

Company filing: Northern Dynasty provided a formal update on the summary‑judgment case schedule in Alaska, listing new deadlines and next procedural steps — a procedural update that clarifies timing but does not resolve the underlying legal risk. Negative Sentiment: Media report: The Globe and Mail coverage of the updated timelines highlights that litigation will continue along a set court schedule, which the market interprets as extending the period of regulatory and legal uncertainty for the Pebble project — a near‑term negative for a stock whose valuation hinges on project delivery and permitting. Northern Dynasty Updates Pebble Mine Litigation Timelines in Alaska Court

The company has a market cap of C$944.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.31.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

