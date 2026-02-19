Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.77 and traded as low as GBX 52. Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 7,941 shares changing hands.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a return on equity of 335.60% and a net margin of 7,373.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern 2 VCT

About Northern 2 VCT

In other Northern 2 VCT news, insider Thomas Chambers acquired 49,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £29,030.36. Also, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.19. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.

