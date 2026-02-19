Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.77 and traded as low as GBX 52. Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 7,941 shares changing hands.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22.
Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a return on equity of 335.60% and a net margin of 7,373.23%.
Insider Transactions at Northern 2 VCT
About Northern 2 VCT
Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern 2 VCT
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.