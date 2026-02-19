Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.
Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.
Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.
