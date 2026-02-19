Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

