NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,704 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,083,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 745,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $148.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

