NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502,093 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,136,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 190.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 525,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 882,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 832,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 268,511 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

