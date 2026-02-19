NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 9,982 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after acquiring an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,021.53 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $913.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $963.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,219.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.