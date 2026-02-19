NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 42,016 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 70,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 612.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 443,092 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

