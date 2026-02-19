NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 11,363 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CF Industries worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 43.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 20.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

