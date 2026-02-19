NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Acuren Corp $TIC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,709 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acuren were worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Acuren in the second quarter worth $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuren in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuren during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuren during the 2nd quarter worth $25,003,000.

TIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acuren in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acuren in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

TIC stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Acuren Corp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

