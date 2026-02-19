NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $1,721,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 18,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 29.1% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 666 shares in the company, valued at $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 531,027 shares of company stock worth $88,833,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Chevron-led consortium won four ultra‑deepwater offshore lease blocks in Greece (Chevron to be operator with ~70% interest) — a concrete reserves/exploration catalyst that supports long‑term upstream optionality.

Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (annualized $7.12), reinforcing its income appeal for yield‑seeking investors as Treasury yields have softened — supporting demand from dividend-focused funds.

An analyst upgrade (Melius Research: hold→buy, PT to $205) adds a fresh bullish view and a higher price target for CVX, which can attract some buy‑side interest even if short‑term impact is mixed.

Macro/sector tailwinds: energy names are outperforming the S&P YTD, helping integrated majors like Chevron catch flows and attention — supportive for relative performance but also tied to commodity/rotation dynamics.

Coverage and comparisons (Chevron vs. Exxon, vs. ConocoPhillips) have increased; this drives volume and debate over valuation vs. peers without immediately changing fundamentals.

Retail/analysis interest: CVX is a trending ticker on outlets like Zacks and 24/7 Wall St., which can lift intraday activity but not necessarily change fundamentals.

Notable insider selling: recent Form 4 filings show multiple sales by executives (including Andrew Walz and CTO Thomas Ryder Booth), which investors often view as a cautionary sign even when company‑wide insiders still hold meaningful stakes.

Market shrugged off the Melius upgrade (shares initially dipped after the note), suggesting upgrades alone aren't shifting investor conviction; short‑term rotation and profit‑taking may mute upside.

Chevron Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $183.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.06. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $186.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

