NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $59.52 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $59,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,011,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 927.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,488,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of JEF opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.54%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

