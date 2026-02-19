NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Allison Transmission worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4,716.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,974.59. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.4%

ALSN opened at $117.03 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

