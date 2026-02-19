NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: California DMV drops plan to suspend Tesla sales after the company removed “Autopilot” marketing language, removing a near-term regulatory overhang on U.S. retail and production in a large market. Read More.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $411.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.29 and its 200 day moving average is $416.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

