NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,594 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 2.60% of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCMI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WCMI opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $937.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

