Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher Swenson Sells 32,641 Shares of Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 32,641 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $31,661.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,022,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,059.74. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $179.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. Nerdy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nerdy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

