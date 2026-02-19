NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $302.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $332.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.44.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

