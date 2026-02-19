NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,247 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.