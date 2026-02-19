NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,813 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $115.49 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.