NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $199.60 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Argus upgraded Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Stories

