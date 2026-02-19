NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

NEOS Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 34.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

