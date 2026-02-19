NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 76.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

