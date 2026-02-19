NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $58 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations and signaling analyst confidence in DD’s outlook. Deutsche Bank price target raise

DD stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

