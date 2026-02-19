NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 216,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,308,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,934 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,811.99. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,010.83. This trade represents a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,087. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

