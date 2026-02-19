NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 8,091 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,939,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

NYSE APD opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of -186.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $321.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

